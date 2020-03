BRIEF-Ventec Life Systems, GM Partner To Mass Produce Ventilators

March 27 (Reuters) - VENTEC LIFE SYSTEMS:

* VENTEC LIFE SYSTEMS AND GM PARTNER TO MASS PRODUCE CRITICAL CARE VENTILATORS IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* VENTEC LIFE SYSTEMS - GM TO BUILD VOCSN CRITICAL CARE VENTILATORS AT GM’S KOKOMO FACILITY VENTILATORS SCHEDULED TO SHIP AS SOON AS APRIL

* VENTEC LIFE SYSTEMS - GM WILL ALSO BEGIN MANUFACTURING FDA-CLEARED LEVEL 1 SURGICAL MASKS AT ITS WARREN, MICHIGAN MANUFACTURING FACILITY

* VENTEC LIFE SYSTEMS - GM TO ALSO PRODUCE SURGICAL MASKS

* VENTEC LIFE SYSTEMS - GM WILL DEPLOY AN ESTIMATED 1,000 AMERICAN WORKERS TO SCALE PRODUCTION OF CRITICAL CARE VENTILATORS IMMEDIATELY

* VENTEC LIFE SYSTEMS - SURGICAL MASKS PRODUCTION WILL BEGIN NEXT WEEK AND WITHIN TWO WEEKS RAMP UP TO 50,000 MASKS PER DAY

