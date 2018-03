BRIEF-Venture Buys 40% of Intelliseq for 1 mln zlotys

March 21 (Reuters) - Venture Inc SA:

* BUYS 488 SHARES OF INTELLISEQ SP. Z O.O FOR 1 MILLION ZLOTYS

* 488 SHARES OF INTELLISEQ REPRESENT 40 PERCENT STAKE IN ITS SHARE CAPITAL

* INTELLISEQ PLANS TO RAISE ITS SHARE CAPITAL THROUGH NEW SHARE ISSUE

* CO TO ACQUIRE FURTHER 152 SHARES OF INTELLISEQ FOR 0.6 MILLION ZLOTYS AND RAISE ITS STAKE TO 46.6 PERCENT

* INTELLISEQ IS DEVELOPING PLATFORM TO GENOMES ANALYSIS GENETRAPS, MOBILE SOFTWARE FOR HELIX.COM PLATFORM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)