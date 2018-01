Jan 18 (Reuters) - Venture Corporation Ltd:

* ‍ANNOUNCES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF PROPERTY LOCATED IN MILPITAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

* UNIT BUYS FREEHOLD PROPERTY IN UNITED STATES OF AMERICA FOR US$29.4 MLN​

* ‍PROPOSED ACQUISITION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON NET EPS OF GROUP FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DEC 2018​