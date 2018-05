BRIEF-Venture Global LNG Enters LNG Sales And Purchase Agreement With BP For 2 Mln Tonnes Per Year

May 21 (Reuters) - Venture Global LNG:

* ENTERS INTO LNG SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BP FOR 2 MILLION TONNES PER YEAR

* UNDER AGREEMENT, BP WILL BUY LNG ON FREE ON BOARD BASIS FOR 20 YEARS STARTING FROM COMMERCIAL OPERATION DATE OF CALCASIEU PASS LNG EXPORT FACILITY

* ENTERS 20-YEAR SPA FOR SUPPLY OF 2 MTPA FROM UNIT’S LNG EXPORT FACILITY, CURRENTLY UNDER DEVELOPMENT IN CAMERON PARISH, LOUISIANA, USA

* CURRENTLY EXPECT COMMERCIAL OPERATION DATE OF VENTURE GLOBAL CALCASIEU PASS LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN 2022