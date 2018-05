May 2 (Reuters) - Venture Global Calcasieu Pass:

* VENTURE GLOBAL LNG ENTERS LNG SALES & PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH GALP FOR 1 MILLION TONNES/YEAR

* VENTURE GLOBAL CALCASIEU PASS - GALP TO BUY LNG FOR 20-YEAR TERM STARTING FROM COMMERCIAL OPERATION DATE OF VENTURE GLOBAL CALCASIEU PASS LNG EXPORT FACILITY