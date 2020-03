March 19 (Reuters) - Venture Inc SA:

* SAYS MARKET CHANGES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC CAN IMPACT ITS PORTFOLIO COMPANIES

* SAYS SEES RISKS RELATED TO OBTAINING FINANCING AND SLOWING DEMAND FOR SERVICES OF PORTFOLIO COMPANIES

* SAYS PLANS TO REVIEW ITS INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO IN THE NEAR FUTURE