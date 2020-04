BRIEF-Venture Life Group FY Rev up 7% To £20.2 Million

April 9 (Reuters) - Venture Life Group PLC:

* VENTURE LIFE GROUP PLC - FY REVENUES INCREASED 7% TO £20.2 MILLION (2018: £18.8 MILLION)

* VENTURE LIFE GROUP PLC - FY GROSS PROFIT INCREASED 10% TO £8.0 MILLION (2018: £7.3 MILLION)

* VENTURE LIFE GROUP PLC - FY ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED 11% TO £3.0 MILLION (2018: £2.7 MILLION)

* VENTURE LIFE GROUP PLC - CASH AT PERIOD END OF £10.7 MILLION (31 DECEMBER 2018: £9.6 MILLION)

* VENTURE LIFE GROUP PLC - GROUP ORDER BOOK VALUE (EXCLUDING PHARMASOURCE) IS CURRENTLY MORE THAN 2.5 TIMES SIZE OF ORDER BOOK AT SAME TIME LAST YEAR

* VENTURE LIFE GROUP PLC - HAS COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF SANITISING GELS, TO MEET SIGNIFICANT RETAILER DEMAND IN EUROPE

* VENTURE LIFE - ORDERS RECEIVED FROM CHINESE DENTYL PARTNER FOR OVER EUR 7 MILLION FOR 2020 DELIVERY VERSUS SALES TOTALLING LESS THAN EUR 450K IN 2019