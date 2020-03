BRIEF-Venture Life Group Says No Impact To Production Due To COVID-19 At Biokosmes

March 9 (Reuters) - Venture Life Group PLC:

* VENTURE LIFE GROUP - TRADING UPDATE AND NOTICE OF RESULTS

* VENTURE LIFE GROUP PLC - HAS MADE A STRONG START TO 2020

* VENTURE LIFE - INTEGRATION OF PHARMASOURCE BV, ACQUIRED IN DECEMBER LAST YEAR IS GOING ACCORDING TO PLAN AND COMPANY’S ORDER BOOK REMAINS STRONG

* VENTURE LIFE GROUP PLC - HAS TAKEN REASONABLE AND APPROPRIATE PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT AGAINST ANY IMPACT FROM COVID-19 AT ITS BIOKOSMES FACILITY

* VENTURE LIFE GROUP PLC - THERE HAS BEEN NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION DUE TO COVID-19 AT BIOKOSMES

* VENTURE LIFE GROUP PLC - SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS AND FROM SUPPLIERS OUTSIDE OF REGION OF LOMBARDY WILL NOT BE AFFECTED