April 27 (Reuters) - Venture Life Group PLC:

* VENTURE LIFE GROUP PLC - SIGNED NEW, EXCLUSIVE 15-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXISTING CHINESE PARTNER FOR DENTYL

* VENTURE LIFE GROUP PLC - AGREEMENT FOR DISTRIBUTION OF PRODUCTS IN GREATER CHINA AND COVERS NUMBER OF GROUP’S PRODUCTS, INCLUDING DENTYL

* VENTURE LIFE GROUP PLC - LONG TERM AGREEMENT HAS MINIMUM PURCHASE OBLIGATIONS TO VALUE OF EUR 168 MILLION OVER 15 YEAR TERM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: