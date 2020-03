BRIEF-Venture Life Says 2020 Started Well For Group

March 25 (Reuters) - Venture Life Group PLC:

* VENTURE LIFE GROUP PLC - 2020 HAS STARTED WELL FOR GROUP

* VENTURE LIFE GROUP PLC - GROUP’S BUSINESS UNITS IN UK, ITALY AND NETHERLANDS ARE STILL OPERATIONAL AT THIS TIME

* VENTURE LIFE - SINCE YEAR START , ORDERS OF DENTYL (RECEIVED BOTH BEFORE & AFTER VIRUS OUTBREAK IN CHINA & WORLDWIDE) RESUMED FROM CHINESE PARTNER

* VENTURE LIFE-YTD RECEIVED ORDERS OF OVER EUR 7 MILLION FROM CHINESE PARTNER (COMPARED TO ONLY EUR 0.5 MILLION TOTAL SALES IN 2019) FOR DENTYL & OTHER PRODUCTS

* VENTURE LIFE GROUP PLC - MANUFACTURING HAND SANITISER GEL AT FACILITY IN NORTH LOMBARDY & SUPPLYING IT FOR FREE OF TO LOCAL HOSPITALS & PHARMACIES