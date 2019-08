Aug 5 (Reuters) - Trafigura AG:

* SIGNS TERM SHEET FOR A$100M DEBT FUNDING PACKAGE AND OFF-TAKE FROM TRAFIGURA

* PRE-PAYMENT FACILITY TO BE REPAID THROUGH SUPPLY OF FUTURE COPPER & ZINC CONCENTRATE PRODUCTION FROM SULPHUR SPRINGS PROJECT

* FINANCE RECEIVED FOR SULPHUR SPRINGS COPPER-ZINC PROJECT IN WA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: