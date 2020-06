June 16 (Reuters) - Venus Concept Inc:

* VENUS CONCEPT INC. ANNOUNCES COMMON STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR UP TO $31 MILLION WITH LINCOLN PARK CAPITAL FUND, LLC

* VENUS CONCEPT - UPON EXECUTION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT, LINCOLN PARK MADE AN INITIAL PURCHASE OF $1 MILLION OF COMMON STOCK

* VENUS CONCEPT - UNDER TERMS, CO WILL HAVE RIGHT TO SELL SHARES TO LINCOLN PARK OVER 24-MONTH TERM OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: