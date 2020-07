July 2 (Reuters) - Venus Concept Inc:

* VENUS CONCEPT INC - ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCTOBER 11, 2016

* VENUS CONCEPT INC - AMENDMENTS EXTEND PERIOD DURING WHICH INTEREST PAYMENTS ARE REQUIRED TO BE PAID IN KIND THROUGH JUNE 30, 2020

* VENUS CONCEPT INC - AMENDMENT REDUCES CONSOLIDATED MINIMUM REVENUE THRESHOLD REQUIREMENT