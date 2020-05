BRIEF-Venus Concept Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $1.68

May 14 (Reuters) - Venus Concept Inc:

* VENUS CONCEPT ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 41 PERCENT TO $14.5 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE PERFORMANCE WAS SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY GLOBAL PANDEMIC CAUSED BY COVID-19

* VENUS CONCEPT - EXPECT COVID-19 WILL CONTINUE TO SIGNIFICANTLY NEGATIVELY AFFECT CUSTOMER DEMAND IN Q2 OF FISCAL 2020 AND INTO SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* VENUS - IN Q1 IMPLEMENTED A RESTRUCTURING PROGRAM FROM WHICH IT EXPECTS TO REALIZE COSTS SAVINGS OF ABOUT $20.0 MILLION IN 2020 AND CONTINUING INTO 2021