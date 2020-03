BRIEF-Venus Concept Says Q4 Loss Per Share $1.07

March 30 (Reuters) - Venus Concept Inc:

* VENUS CONCEPT ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS; PROVIDES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 REVENUE RESULTS AND UPDATES FISCAL YEAR 2020 REVENUE GUIDANCE

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 11 PERCENT TO $31.9 MILLION

* ENTERED 2020 WITH AN EXPECTATION OF DRIVING SALES GROWTH IN RANGE OF 9% TO 13% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* NOVEL CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) HAS SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED GROWTH TRENDS DURING FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2020

* VENUS CONCEPT - NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO IMPACT RESULTS IN Q2 OF 2020 AND POSSIBLY BEYOND

* WITHDRAWING FULL YEAR 2020 REVENUE GUIDANCE

* VENUS CONCEPT - IDENTIFIED NEW OPERATING EXPENSE REDUCTION OPPORTUNITIES OF AT LEAST $20 MILLION, EXPECTED TO IMPLEMENT BEGINNING IN Q2

* CONTINUE TO BELIEVE LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY REMAINS EXTREMELY COMPELLING