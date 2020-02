Feb 14 (Reuters) - Venus Concept Inc:

* VENUS CONCEPT- CE MARK APPROVAL FOR VENUS BLISS FOR NON-INVASIVE LIPOLYSIS OF ABDOMEN & FLANKS, SKIN TIGHTENING, CELLULITE REDUCTION

* VENUS CONCEPT INC - RECEIVED MEDICAL DEVICE LICENSE ISSUED BY HEALTH CANADA TO MARKET NEOGRAFT 2.0 FOR HAIR RESTORATION

* VENUS CONCEPT INC - EXPECT TO BEGIN FULL COMMERCIAL LAUNCHES IN Q2 OF 2020 FOR VENUS BLISS & NEOGRAFT 2.0