BRIEF-Veolia and consortium partners win 20-year, 450 mln euros Japan contract
October 30, 2017 / 7:43 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-Veolia and consortium partners win 20-year, 450 mln euros Japan contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Veolia:

* Veolia Japan, and its partners, has been selected by the city of Hamamatsu to manage part of its wastewater and sewage scheme including the operation and maintenance of its main facilities of Seien, Hamana and Akura

* 20-year contract is the first long-term concession contract for municipal sewage management in Japan, the nation’s biggest infrastructure asset class. It has been signed today and operations will begin in April 2018.

* Veolia has formed a consortium with JFE Engineering Corporation, ORIX Corporation, Suyama Construction and Tokyu Construction for this project

* Cumulative revenues for Veolia are estimated at 450 million euros ($522.54 million) over the contract, for works, operation and maintenance

$1 = 0.8612 euros

