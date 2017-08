June 7 (Reuters) - VEOLIA:

* VEOLIA AWARDED OPERATIONS CONTRACT FOR NORTH CAROLINA BIOMASS FACILITY

* THROUGH $9 MILLION ANNUAL O&M CONTRACT VEOLIA ENERGY OPERATING SERVICES AND LUMBERTON WILL MANAGE COGENERATION PLANT CONVERTING POULTRY LITTER AND WOOD CHIPS INTO BIOMASS ENERGY