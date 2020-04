BRIEF-Veolia Suspends 2020 Guidance, Proposes Dividend Of 0.50 Euro

April 1 (Reuters) - VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

* NEGATIVE IMPACT RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS CRISIS IN ASIA, TAKEN INTO ACCOUNT IN FY OBJECTIVES IS CONFIRMED

* UNTIL 12 MARCH, THE GROUP’S ACTIVITIES OUTSIDE ASIA WERE NOT AFFECTED BY HEALTH CRISIS

* SINCE MARCH 12, IMPLEMENTATION OF PUBLIC MEASURES FOLLOWING SPREAD OF EPIDEMIC TO GROUP’S OTHER GEOGRAPHICAL AREAS HAS HAD MORE OR LESS SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON ACTIVITIES

* ALMOST ALL OF GROUP’S PLANTS ARE IN OPERATION, WITH VARIATIONS IN VOLUMES THAT DIFFER ACCORDING TO BUSINESS LINES

* VEOLIA’S BALANCE SHEET POSITION IS PARTICULARLY SOLID AND MAKES IT POSSIBLE TO GET THROUGH THIS PERIOD WITHOUT LIQUIDITY PROBLEMS

* WILL PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF 0.50 EURO

* INDUSTRIAL, COMMERCIAL WASTE ACTIVITIES, SERVICES ON CLOSED SITES SHOW DECLINES OF 10-50% FROM PREVIOUS YEAR - CEO