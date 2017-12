Dec 7 (Reuters) - Veolia:

* ‍TO EXPAND SULFURIC ACID REGENERATION CAPABILITIES IN ANTICIPATION OF MARKET, CUSTOMER NEEDS​

* INVESTMENT FOR NEW “DEBOTTLENECKING” PROJECT AT ITS BURNSIDE, LA., SULFUR REGENERATION FACILITY​

* ‍PROJECT INVESTMENT WILL INCREASE SPENT SULFURIC ACID REGENERATION CAPACITY BY 15 PERCENT ANNUALLY​

* ‍PROJECT INVESTMENT WILL BE COMPLETED DURING PLANT'S FALL 2018 TURNAROUND​