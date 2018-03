March 6 (Reuters) - Veon Ltd:

* VEON ACQUIRES 1800 MHZ SPECTRUM IN UKRAINE

* KYIVSTAR, WHOLLY-OWNED BUSINESS IN UKRAINE, ACQUIRED SPECTRUM IN 1800MHZ BAND SUITABLE FOR 4G/LTE: 25MHZ (PAIRED) AT UAH 1.325 BILLION

* KYIVSTAR, WHOLLY-OWNED BUSINESS IN UKRAINE, HAS ACQUIRED TWO LOTS OF 5MHZ (PAIRED) AT UAH 1.512 BILLION Further company coverage: