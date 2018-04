April 3 (Reuters) - VEON LTD:

* ANNOUNCES WITHDRAWAL OF MANDATORY TENDER OFFER IN RELATION TO GLOBAL TELECOM HOLDING S.A.E.

* ‍DOES NOT INTEND TO PROCEED WITH ANOTHER MTO AT THIS TIME​

* HAD APPLIED TO EFRA FOR A MTO FOR ANY AND ALL SHARES OF GLOBAL TELECOM HOLDING S.A.E. NOT OWNED BY VEON