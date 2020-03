BRIEF-Veon Gives Update Of Developments Relating To COVID-19 Pandemic

March 31 (Reuters) - VEON LTD:

* ANNOUNCES A TRADING UPDATE IN LIGHT OF DEVELOPMENTS RELATING TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* VEON NETWORK AND SERVICES ACROSS ALL MARKETS IS OPERATING NORMALLY AND BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLANS ARE IN PLACE

* OUR NETWORKS AND SERVICES REMAIN FULLY FUNCTIONAL AND ARRANGEMENTS ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE BUSINESS CONTINUITY THROUGHOUT OUR TEN MARKETS

* VEON GROUP’S FINANCIAL POSITION TO DATE REMAINS STRONG AND IS SUPPORTED BY AMPLE LIQUIDITY AND A SOLID BALANCE SHEET

* AT YEAR-END 2019, OUR REPORTED NET DEBT/EBITDA RATIO WAS 2.0X

* IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS MAY RESULT IN SHORT-TERM SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS, CLOSURE OF RETAIL OUTLETS AND OTHER FACTORS