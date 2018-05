BRIEF-Veon Q1 Revenue Fell 1.4 Percent To 2.25 Billion Dollars

May 14 (Reuters) - VEON LTD:

* VEON REPORTS GOOD Q1 2018 RESULTS WITH FY 2018 TARGETS CONFIRMED

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 1.4 PERCENT TO $2.25 BILLION

* VEON REPORTS GOOD REVENUE AND EBITDA ORGANIC GROWTH IN Q1 2018

* IN Q1 2018 USD 334 MILLION IN EQUITY FREE CASH FLOWEXCLUDING LICENSES

* Q1 EBITDA MARGIN OF 38.0%, UP 0.2 PERCENTAGE POINTS YEAR ON YEAR

* VEON HAS COMPLETED SALE OF LAOS OPERATIONS; ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL OPERATIONS IN TAJIKISTAN

* FY 2018 GUIDANCE CONFIRMED

* Q1 LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO VEON SHAREHOLDERS $ 109 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)