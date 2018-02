BRIEF-Veon Q4 EBITDA Down At $753 Million

Feb 22 (Reuters) - VEON LTD:

* Q4 LOSS FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO VEON SHAREHOLDERS $ 0.33 BILLION VERSUS PROFIT $1.56 BILLION YEAR AGO

* 2018 OUTLOOK: FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE TO BE IMPACTED BY NUMBER OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTIONS

* VEON REPORTS FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS WITH ROBUST FREE CASH FLOW GENERATION OF OVER USD 1 BILLION AND ANNOUNCES US 17 CENTS FINAL DIVIDEND

* Q4 REVENUE $2.32 BILLION

* Q4 EBITDA $ 753 MILLION VERSUS $783 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SUPERVISORY BOARD APPROVED FINAL DIVIDEND OF US 17 CENTS, TOTALLING 2017 DIVIDEND TO US 28 CENTS PER SHARE

* STRONG UNDERLYING EQUITY FREE CASH FLOW3 OF USD 1.1 BILLION, SIGNIFICANTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE

* Q4 2017 UNDERLYING EQUITY FREE CASH FLOW EXCLUDING LICENSES TOTALLED USD 101 MILLION

* 2018 OUTLOOK: FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE TO BE IMPACTED BY UZBEKISTAN‘S CURRENCY LIBERALIZATION

* 2018 EXPECT FLAT-TO-LOW SINGLE DIGIT ORGANIC GROWTH FOR BOTH GROUP REVENUE AND EBITDA

* 2018 FORECAST STRENGTHENING OF EQUITY FREE CASH FLOW, WHICH WE EXPECT TO BE APPROX. USD 1 BILLION Source text : reut.rs/2Cds9PN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)