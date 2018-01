Jan 31 (Reuters) - VEON LTD:

* UKRAINIAN SUBSIDIARY ‍HAS SECURED ONE OF THREE LICENSES TO PROVIDE NATIONWIDE 4G/LTE SERVICES​

* KYIVSTAR WILL PAY UAH 0.9 BILLION (APPROXIMATELY USD 32.2 MILLION) FOR 2X15 MHZ OF CONTIGUOUS FREQUENCY IN 2600 MHZ BAND

* ‍COMPANY LOOKS FORWARD TO UPCOMING 4G/LTE LICENSE TENDER IN 1800 MHZ BAND IN UKRAINE​