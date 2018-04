BRIEF-VER Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

April 5 (Reuters) - VER :

* VER ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO MERGE WITH PRODUCTION RESOURCE GROUP LLC

* VER SAYS FILED VOLUNTARY PETITIONS FOR REORGANIZATION UNDER CHAPTER 11 OF U.S. BANKRUPTCY CODE IN U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT

* VER SAYS RECEIVED COMMITMENTS FROM EXISTING LENDERS FOR UP TO $364.7 MILLION IN DIP FINANCING TO SUPPORT CONTINUED OPERATIONS DURING CHAPTER 11 PROCESS

* VER SAYS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO MERGE WITH AN ENTITY CONTROLLED BY PRODUCTION RESOURCE GROUP LLC

* VER SAYS WILL CONTINUE OPERATING IN NORMAL COURSE DURING CHAPTER 11 PROCESS