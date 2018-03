March 14 (Reuters) - Vera Bradley Inc:

* VERA BRADLEY ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $132 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $130 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.32 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 2019 LOSS PER SHARE $0.08 TO $0.10

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 SAME STORE SALES FELL 4.6 PERCENT

* FY2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.47, REVENUE VIEW $415.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 INCLUDED A TAX CHARGE OF $2.1 MILLION

* VERA BRADLEY SAYS COMP SALES CONTINUE TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY Y-O-Y DECLINES IN STORE AND E-COMMERCE TRAFFIC