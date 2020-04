April 1 (Reuters) - Veracyte Inc:

* VERACYTE ANNOUNCES NOVEL GENE FUSION DETECTION WITH THE AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS, WHICH MAY INFORM TARGETED TREATMENT DECISIONS FOR THYROID CANCER PATIENTS

* VERACYTE INC - LAUNCHES EXPANDED CONTENT TO DETECT NOVEL NTRK, ALK, RET AND BRAF FUSIONS AT TIME OF DIAGNOSIS