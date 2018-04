April 11 (Reuters) - Veracyte Inc :

* VERACYTE ANNOUNCES PRECISION MEDICINE COLLABORATION WITH LOXO ONCOLOGY

* FINANCIAL AND OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* LOXO ONCOLOGY WILL ACCESS VERACYTE'S NEW AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM AS PER DEAL