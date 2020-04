BRIEF-Veracyte Reports Prelim Q1 2020 Financial Results

April 16 (Reuters) - Veracyte Inc:

* VERACYTE ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE $30.5 MILLION TO $31.5 MILLION

* WITHDRAWS FULL-YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

* Q1 GENOMIC TESTING VOLUME INCREASED APPROXIMATELY 15% COMPARED TO Q1 OF 2019

* APPROXIMATELY 60 EMPLOYEES ARE BEING PUT ON A TEMPORARY FURLOUGH

* SECURING VENDOR DISCOUNTS AND HALTING ALL NONESSENTIAL OUTSIDE SPENDING

* CHAIRMAN, CEO IS REDUCING HER BASE PAY, TARGET BONUS BY 25% UNTIL CO CAN RESUME NORMAL OPERATIONS

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $30.4 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA