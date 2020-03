March 26 (Reuters) - Verallia Deutschland AG:

* FY GROUP SALES AMOUNTED TO EUR 570.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: 522.8 MILLION EUROS)

* FY NET INCOME AFTER DEDUCTING MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS WAS EUR 50.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 37.6 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)