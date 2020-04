BRIEF-Verallia Withdraws 2020 Guidance, To Pay EUR 0.85 Dividend

April 28 (Reuters) - VERALLIA SAS:

* Q1 REVENUE 645 MILLION EUR

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH REACHING EUR 151M, UP 6.5% COMPARED TO Q1 2019 (+9.6% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AND SCOPE)

* WITHDRAWAL OF 2020 GUIDANCE DUE TO LIMITED VISIBILITY LINKED TO COVID-19 EPIDEMIC

* PROPOSAL TO PAY A DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF EUR 0.85, WITH PAYMENT IN CASH OR IN NEW SHARES

* REVENUE OF EUR 645M, COMPARED TO EUR 633M IN Q1 OF 2019, AN INCREASE OF 1.9% ON A REPORTED BASIS

* NET DEBT REACHED EUR 1,574M AT END OF MARCH 2020, I.E. 2.5X ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR LAST 12 MONTHS, COMPARED TO 2.6X AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019