March 30 (Reuters) - Veranda Resort PCL:

* WILL BEGIN TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE SOME HOTELS STARTING APRIL 1 DUE TO COVID-19

* ONLY VERANDA RESORT AND VILLA HUA HIN-CHA AM AND VERANDA RESORT PATTAYA WILL REMAIN OPERATIONAL FROM APRIL 1 Source text reut.rs/2UrMfO0 Further company coverage: