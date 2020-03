March 31 (Reuters) - Veranda Resort PCL:

* WILL BEGIN TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE SOME HOTELS FROM APRIL 1 DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* ALL FOOD AND BEVERAGE OUTLETS HAVE BEEN CLOSED AND/OR OPERATE ONLY FOR TAKEAWAY AND DELIVERY

* VERANDA RESORT AND VILLA HUA HIN-CHA AM & VERANDA RESORT PATTAYA WILL STILL OPERATE

* POLICY OF DECREASING DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVES’ COMPENSATION AND SALARY IS BEING APPLIED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: