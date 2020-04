BRIEF-Verastem Oncology Says Preliminary Data From Investigator-Initiated Study Highlighting Clinical Activity Of Raf/Mek And Fak Combination In Kras Mutant Tumors

April 27 (Reuters) - Verastem Inc:

* VERASTEM ONCOLOGY ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY DATA FROM INVESTIGATOR-INITIATED STUDY HIGHLIGHTING CLINICAL ACTIVITY OF RAF/MEK AND FAK COMBINATION IN KRAS MUTANT TUMORS PRESENTED AT THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR CANCER RESEARCH 2020 VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING I

* VERASTEM- COMBINATION OF VERSUS-6766 & DEFACTINIB DEMONSTRATES 67% OVERALL RESPONSE RATE IN KRAS MUTANT LOW-GRADE SEROUS OVARIAN CANCER IN PHASE 1 TRIAL

* VERASTEM- SUBSEQUENT COMBINED ANALYSIS DEMONSTRATES 57% OVERALL RESPONSE RATE IN KRASG12V NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* VERASTEM INC - GOAL OF COMMENCING REGISTRATION-DIRECTED CLINICAL TRIAL DURING 2020