BRIEF-Verastem Oncology Sees Strategic Realignment To Reduce Its Operating Expenses By About 40% For 2020

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Verastem Inc:

* VERASTEM ONCOLOGY ANNOUNCES NEW STRATEGIC DIRECTION TO ADVANCE ITS CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS

* VERASTEM INC- SEES STRATEGIC REALIGNMENT TO REDUCE ITS OPERATING EXPENSES BY APPROXIMATELY 40% FOR 2020 COMPARED TO 2019

* VERASTEM INC - GENERATED PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED COPIKTRA NET PRODUCT REVENUE OF $3.6 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2019, COMPARED TO $4.0 MILLION FOR Q3 OF 2019

* VERASTEM -WILL BE REDUCING RESOURCES DIRECTED TO PROMOTION AND SALE OF COPIKTRA , INCLUDING REDUCING SIZE OF SALESFORCE & NON-CORE CLINICAL RESEARCH