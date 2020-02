BRIEF-Verastem Plans Elimination Of About 31 Positions Across Co As Cost-Saving Measure

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Verastem Inc:

* VERASTEM - ON FEB 27, CO COMMITTED TO OPERATIONAL PLAN TO REDUCE OVERALL OPERATING EXPENSES - SEC FILING

* VERASTEM - OPERATIONAL PLAN INCLUDES , ELIMINATION OF ABOUT 31 POSITIONS ACROSS CO & OTHER COST-SAVING MEASURES

* VERASTEM - CO EXPECTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLETE THE WORKFORCE REDUCTION BY END OF FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* VERASTEM - CO EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING TO REDUCE ANNUALIZED OPERATING EXPENSES TO RANGE OF ABOUT $70 MILLION TO $85 MILLION BEGINNING IN Q1 2020

* VERASTEM - CO EXPECTS TO RECORD CHARGE OF ABOUT $1.9 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2020 AS RESULT OF RESTRUCTURING