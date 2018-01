BRIEF-Verastem Presents Preclinical Data Highlighting The Effects Of Duvelisib In Combination With Immune Checkpoint Or Co-Stimulatory Antibodies In B Cell Lymphoma Model

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Verastem Inc:

* VERASTEM PRESENTS PRECLINICAL DATA AT ASCO-SITC HIGHLIGHTING THE SYNERGISTIC EFFECTS OF DUVELISIB IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT OR CO-STIMULATORY ANTIBODIES IN B CELL LYMPHOMA MODEL

* VERASTEM - DATA SUPPORT EXPLORATION OF DUVELISIB IN COMBINATION WITH ANTI-PD-1/PD-L1 OR CO-STIMULATORY ANTIBODIES IN PATIENTS WITH B CELL MALIGNANCIES

* VERASTEM INC - DUVELISIB IS BEING STUDIED IN OTHER HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES INCLUDING PERIPHERAL T CELL LYMPHOMA

* VERASTEM INC - PLANS TO SUBMIT NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION FOR DUVELISIB​ DURING Q1 2018

* VERASTEM INC - DUVELISIB ALONE, ANTI-PD-1 ALONE AND ANTI-OX40 ALONE EACH INDUCED TUMOR GROWTH DELAY

* VERASTEM INC - WHEN DUVELISIB AND ANTI-PD-1 WERE COMBINED, STRONG ANTI-TUMOR SYNERGY WAS OBSERVED