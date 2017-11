Nov 7 (Reuters) - Verastem Inc

* Verastem reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.61

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Verastem - based on current plans,​ ‍expect to have sufficient cash, cash equivalents & investments to fund research and development programs & operations into H2 2018