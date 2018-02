Feb 7 (Reuters) - Verastem Inc:

* VERASTEM SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR DUVELISIB FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA/SMALL LYMPHOCYTIC LYMPHOMA AND FOLLICULAR LYMPHOMA

* VERASTEM INC - LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH FDA DURING REVIEW PROCESS AND TO POTENTIAL U.S. APPROVAL DECISION FOR DUVELISIB IN EARLY 2019