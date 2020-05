BRIEF-Verbio 9-mth EBITDA Up At EUR 97.1 Mln

May 7 (Reuters) - Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG:

* EARNINGS FORECAST FOR CURRENT YEAR CONFIRMED WITH EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 110 MILLION

* EARLY CONTRACT EXTENSIONS FOR MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT BOARD, NEW APPOINTMENT TO MANAGEMENT BOARD

* 9-MONTH GROUP RESULT BEFORE TAX (EBIT) TOTALLED EUR 75.9 MILLION (9 M 2018/2019: EUR 68.5 MILLION)

* 9-MONTH EBITDA AT EUR 97.1 MILLION, 15.0% AHEAD OF COMPARATIVE PERIOD IN PREVIOUS YEAR (9 M 2018/2019: EUR 84.4 MILLION)

* 9-MONTH GROUP RESULT BEFORE TAXATION (EBT) TOTALLED EUR 75.3 MILLION (9 M 2018/2019: EUR 68.4 MILLION)

* 9-MONTH NET RESULT FOR PERIOD WAS EUR 50.2 MILLION (9 M 2018/2019: EUR 49.7 MILLION)

* MAKES NO CHANGE TO EARNINGS FORECAST PUBLISHED IN AN AD HOC REPORT ON JANUARY 22, 2020