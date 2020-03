March 12 (Reuters) - VERBUND AG:

* EVALUATION OF A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF A STAKE IN GAS CONNECT AUSTRIA GMBH

* BOTH COMPANIES HAVE AGREED EXCLUSIVITY

* EVALUATES STRATEGIC AND ECONOMIC RATIONALE OF A POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF OMV'S 51% STAKE IN GAS CONNECT AUSTRIA GMBH