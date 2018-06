BRIEF-Verbund extends CEO Anzengruber's term for two years

June 13 (Reuters) - Verbund AG:

* SAYS WOLFGANG ANZENGRUBER HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CEO AND CHAIRMAN OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD FOR ANOTHER 2 YEARS UNTIL 31.12.2020

* SAYS PETER F. KOLLMANN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CFO FOR 3 MORE YEARS UNTIL 31.12.2021 WITH AN EXTENSION OPTION FOR 2 ADDITIONAL YEARS

* VERBUND SAYS AS NEW EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBER AND VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD, MICHAEL STRUGL HAS BEEN APPOINTED FOR 3 YEARS UNTIL 31.12.2021 WITH AN EXTENSION OPTION FOR 2 ADDITIONAL YEARS

* VERBUND SAYS AS ADDITIONAL NEW EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBER, ACHIM KASPAR HAS BEEN APPOINTED FOR 3 YEARS UNTIL 31.12.2021 WITH AN EXTENSION OPTION FOR 2 ADDITIONAL YEARS