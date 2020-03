BRIEF-Verbund FY Group Result At EUR 554.8 Mln

March 18 (Reuters) - VERBUND AG:

* DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.69 PER SHARE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2019 WILL BE PROPOSED AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* EXPECTS EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 1,150 MLN TO EUR 1,340 MLN AND A GROUP RESULT OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 510M TO EUR 630M FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

* FY EBITDA, OPERATING RESULT BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION, INCREASED BY 36.9% TO EUR 1,183.5M

* FY GROUP RESULT WAS UP 28.1% ON PREVIOUS YEAR TO EUR 554.8 MLN

* FOR 2020, VERBUND IS PLANNING A DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO OF 40% TO 50% OF GROUP RESULT

* FY REVENUE INCREASE BY 45.8% TO EUR 3,895 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)