March 27 (Reuters) - Verbund AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: VERBUND AG: POSTPONEMENT OF THE 73RD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF VERBUND AG (ISIN AT0000746409)

* VERBUND AG - NEW DATE SET (CURRENTLY SCHEDULED) FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IS 16 JUNE 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)