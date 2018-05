May 22 (Reuters) - Verde Agritech PLC:

* VERDE AGRITECH - BRAZILIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK APPROVED DEBT FINANCING FOR TURNKEY AGREEMENT TO BUILD 45 TONS/HOUR SUPER GREENSAND PRODUCTION FACILITY

* VERDE AGRITECH PLC - THERE ARE NO PENDING PRE-CONDITIONS FOR EXECUTION OF PRESENT ARRANGEMENT