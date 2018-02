Feb 23 (Reuters) - German Union Verdi:

* SAYS REACHES WAGE AGREEMENT FOR AROUND 3,000 WORKERS AT THOMAS COOK‘S CONDOR

* SAYS CONDOR WORKERS TO RECEIVE 3.3 PERCENT MORE PAY FROM JAN. 1, OR AT LEAST 65 EUROS MORE

* SAYS CONDOR WORKERS’ PAY TO RISE BY ANOTHER 3.3 PERCENT FROM MAY 2019, PLUS ANOTHER 100 EUROS/MONTH FROM MARCH 2020

* SAYS CONDOR WAGE AGREEMENT TO RUN UNTIL END-JANUARY 2021