May 4 (Reuters) - VEREIT Inc:

* Q1 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.18

* BOARD AUTHORIZED EARLY TERMINATION OF SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN AS OF MAY 3

* VEREIT - ADOPTED NEW 1-YEAR PROGRAM AUTHORIZING PURCHASE OF UP TO $200 MILLION STOCK, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING TERMINATION OF PREVIOUS PLAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: