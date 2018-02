BRIEF-Vereit Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO Of $0.70-$0.72 Per Share

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Vereit Inc:

* VEREIT® ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.70 TO $0.72

* Q4 REVENUE $316.6 MILLION VERSUS $327.3 MILLION

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.71 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍FFO PER DILUTED SHARE DECREASED $0.01 TO $0.17 FOR QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* QTRLY AFFO EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.18 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* VEREIT - 2018 AFFO/SHARE ‍GUIDANCE ASSUMES REAL ESTATE OPERATIONS WITH AVERAGE OCCUPANCY ABOVE 98.0%, SAME-STORE RENTAL GROWTH OF 0.3% TO 1.0%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)